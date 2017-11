There’s only one good reason I could think of to jump out of a perfectly good airplane – to raise awareness for this country’s 50,000 homeless veterans. I did it for them, and if you’d like to help too, Stand Down House is a great organization that assists our local vets in crisis. Any help you can give is huge, just click on the link. Thanks to the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs and the Stuart Air Show. Here We Goooooooo!! ~ Bill