Jupiter Girl Gets 40 Bunchems Stuck in Her Hair

Tiny toys, called Bunchems are a major problem if you get them stuck in your hair…and that’s what happened to a 5-year old girl from Jupiter who came

home with 40 Bunchems stuck in her hair.



She thought the colorful little balls that are meant to connect and create different objects would make a cute crown.

So Jupiter mom gave her daughter a back-to-school haircut she never imagined. She was able to get most of the Bunchems out with conditioner, but five were really stuck right on

the top of her head and her mom, Jamie had to get the scissors.

