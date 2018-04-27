Jupiter Man Hides Knife in Shampoo Bottle

TSA authorities airport say they have arrested a 72-year-old Jupiter man who tried to bring a knife on a plane by hiding it in a shampoo bottle.

The incident occurred at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Gonzalo Gonzalez was stopped at the checkpoint when an official noticed something off about one of the items in his carry-on. After taken a closer look, they found that Gonzalez stashed a knife in a mini bottle of shampoo.

The weapon was immediately confiscated and Gonzalez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in an airport.

