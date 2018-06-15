Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow selected as new PBC School District Police Chief

Pending approval by the Palm Beach county school board, the district selected Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow to be its next Chief of Police. The school board must approve Kitzerow’s appointment during its meeting next Wednesday.

Kitzerow has been chief in Jupiter for more than a dozen years and in law enforcement for more than three decades.

The position will now be two levels higher, will report to the superintendent and will have a seat on his cabinet.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Chief Kitzerow’s breadth and depth of experience to lead our School District Police Department,” Fennoy said in a statement. “Chief Kitzerow has built his career by working with multiple local, state and federal agencies, and that knowledge will only benefit our students, teachers and staff in Palm Beach County.”

