Jury Deciding Bill Cosby’s Fate…Again

The jury is now deliberating in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

During closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial, Montgomery County prosecutors painted Bill Cosby as a serial sexual predator who hid for decades behind his reputation as “America’s Dad” to lure unsuspecting young women into situations where they were powerless to resist his advances.

“He is nothing like the image he plays on TV,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said in an impassioned address to the panel of seven men and five women hearing the case. “He utilized that image and cloaked it around himself, so he could gain the trust of young, unsuspecting women to sexually assault them and strip their ability to say no.”

Prosecutors pushed back hard against defense attempts earlier in the day to discredit Andrea Constand, the case’s central accuser, as a “con artist” and a grifter.

Cosby’s wife of 54 years Camille joined him in court yesterday for the closing arguments. She was not present for the past two weeks, but appeared for closing arguments as she did in the first trial that ended in a hung jury.

For 11 days, as a series of women testified that Bill Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them, the comedian’s wife, Camille, stayed away. Today, she attended his retrial for the first time. https://t.co/1Vz5BWH8L0 pic.twitter.com/xKe3kY2jOE — CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2018

The jury is expected to get the case today and it could take days for the panel to reach a verdict – if they are able to do so at all.

During Cosby’s first trial in June, jurors deliberated for 52 hours over a week and still ultimately were unable to reach a unanimous decision, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

The comedian and TV sitcom dad is accused of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2004.

During closing arguments yesterday in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Cosby’s legal team said the prosecution had presented a weak case with questionable witnesses.

They claimed accuser Andrea Constand is a pathological liar.

The lead prosecutor in the case accused Cosby’s team of shamefully attacking a woman who has come forward to report a sexual assault. Cosby didn’t take the stand in the trial.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault – each of which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The post Jury Deciding Bill Cosby’s Fate…Again appeared first on 850 WFTL.