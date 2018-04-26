Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty of Three Counts of Sexual Assault in Retrial

The jury has reached a verdict in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial…guilty on all three counts.

Cosby showed no emotion and looked down at the table as the verdicts were read. He was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The panel of seven men and five women deliberated about 14 hours in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

The comedian waas accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The jury deliberated 52 hours last June before declaring that they could reach a unanimous verdict.

The 80-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations.

Cosby’s lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement.

The jury in the retrial was told that Cosby paid a $3.4 million settlement to Constand.

It’s the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.

He faces up to 30 years in prison

