Justice Department submits criminal referral on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

According to CNN, The Justice Department’s inspector general has sent a criminal referral regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington.

The Justice Department, US attorney, and McCabe have all not commented on the matter at this time.

Fox News reports that not only was McCabe recommended for criminal investigation to the Justice Department but other Obama-era alums including former bureau boss James Comey, his deputy Andrew McCabe, ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Hillary Clinton.

However, Andrew McCabe is the only one of these persons who has been recommended for criminal investigation by the Justice Department

 

