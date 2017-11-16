‘Justice League’ reviews are mixed before opening weekend

The Justice League comes out today & the first batch of reviews are all over the place. Some are positive, others negative.

Most critics say the movie doesn’t live up to the previous DC Comics movie Wonder Woman but definitely not as bad as Suicide Squad and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Rotten Tomatoes is refusing to release a score until Thursday but Metacritic has the movie scoring a 51 out of 100.

Critics were hard on Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman and too much CGI but they were fans of Jason Momoa’s debut as Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s return as Wonder Woman.

Will these early reviews make you more or less excited to see the movie?