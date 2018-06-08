Justify Overwhelming Favorite to Win Belmont, Triple Crown

Justify runs Saturday for horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The Triple Crown is no small feat. Only a dozen horses have done it, most recently American Pharaoh in 2015 and he broke a drought of more than three dozen years.

The Belmont is notoriously tough.

At a mile and a half it’s longer than either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness.

It was wet and sloppy for those races but it is no longer expected to rain here.

90-thousand spectators will fill the grandstand and grounds at this historic track for the 150th Belmont Stakes.

Gamblers can expect a very short price on Justify heading into Saturday’s running of the 150th Belmont Stakes.

Professional Handicapper Michael Dempsey says the even odds are pretty standard for a horse looking to complete the Triple Crown.

Dempsey adds there is some buzz heading into the race, as Justify looks to became the 13th Triple Crown winner in history.

He would be the second horse in three years to complete the feat, as American Pharaoh ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought by taking all three legs in 2015.

Previous winners were clumped together in the 1970’s… Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978).

640 the Hurricane will broadcast the race live beginning at 6:35 Saturday night.

