Justify Wins 150th Belmont, Triple Crown

Bob Baffert is the only trainer to have two Triple Crown winners in his stable.

Saturday, undefeated Justify went wire to wire to win the 150th Belmont Stakes in New York and even bigger, he

is the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown…horse racing’s highest honor.

51 year old jockey hall-of-famer Mike Smith rode the talented horse to victory.

