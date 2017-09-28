Justin Timberlake finalizing deal to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Sources report Justin Timberlake is “finalizing” a deal to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2018.

Timberlake is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. He was part of giving us one of the most talked about moments in history, Janet Jackson’s Nipple-Gate. There were some reports that Timberlake might team up with long time collaborator Jay-Z for the halftime show but as of now, sources say there will be no surprise performers, just Justin. No official statememt from the NFL as of yet. Stay tuned.

Did you ever think Timberlake would see the NFL stage again after the Janet incident? Do you like the choice (if it’s true?)