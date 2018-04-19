Ka-Boom!
By Jennifer Ross
Apr 19, 2018 @ 7:57 AM

Holy Cow! Hurst, Texas  police have released new dashcam video that shows a house explosion after a vehicle crashed into the home and struck a gas line. A family of 3 who was  inside the home are expected to recover.  The driver of a truck lost control, slammed into the side of a home and hit a gas line. Two officers were responding to the crash when the home exploded. The entire chain of events was caught on camera.    Officer Travis Hiser says things could have been much worse for first responders. “There was definitely some divine intervention that was reaching down and slowing those vehicles down from making scene and then taking a finger and pushing me away from the house and the path that I went. Fortunately, no was was killed.

