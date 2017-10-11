Kate Middleton debuts tiny baby bump

Kate Middleton just made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at St. James Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day along with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The mother of two has been staying out of the public eye. She suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

“The Duchess’ condition is improving but she’s still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum,” a royal aide said. “She’s delighted to be here tonight.”

