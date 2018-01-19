Katy Perry Has Harsh Words For Social Media
By Beth
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 11:18 AM

Katy Perry has 68 million followers on Instagram, and despite the loyalty she urges her fans to “not care” what other people think and just live.
“It’s not good for us as a society. I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going to be extreme about it.” Katy said in a recent interview with Refinery29.
Perry has never been shy about talking about social media and has even compared likes to money saying, “A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like.”
Do you think Perry is telling the truth about social media? Have you made efforts to balance your life and social media?

To read her full interview with Refinery 29, click here.

