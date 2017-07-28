Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards stage will be graced by a new host, Katy Perry! The singer announced her new gig on Twitter and said in a release, “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson.” “Come Aug. 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

