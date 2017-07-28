Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards stage will be graced by a new host, Katy Perry! The singer announced her new gig on Twitter and said in a release, “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson.” “Come Aug. 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”
Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs pic.twitter.com/WJsIYq7WiM
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2017