Katy Perry planning comeback after poor response to latest album

Katy Perry’s label boss is speaking out about the disappointing response to her latest album ‘Witness’ saying a comeback plan is in place. Her album has sold 850,000 albums worldwide, but hasn’t had quite the success of previous albums. “I talk abut how engagement is so important and I don’t believe you can have big cycles between projects as Katy did,” says her boss Steve Barnett. Barnett assures fans the plan is in place and her label is happy with the plan. A part of it is definitely her being a judge on American Idol and her ‘Witness’ tour that’s currently on its North American stops. Did you forget about Katy Perry?