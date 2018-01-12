Katy Perry to present Minnie Mouse for Hollywood Walk of Fame

Katy Perry will get the honor of presenting Minnie Mouse with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will celebrate Minnie’s 90th anniversary. Perry is a Disney fanatic and she tweeted her excitement about the ceremony saying, “It will be a childhood and grown adult dream come true for me that day.” The star presentation will be on January 22nd in front of Disney’s El Capitan Theatre. Do you have any Disney fanatics in your life?

Katy Perry to present Minnie Mouse with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/GzwCrSUwL8 pic.twitter.com/iylqq4za2p — billboard (@billboard) January 12, 2018