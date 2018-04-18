Katy Perry splits her pants on ‘American Idol’
By Beth
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

Katy Perry got so caught up on last night’s American Idol, she ripped her pants.
Perry let out a huge laugh and then exclaimed, “I just split my pants.” Perry then stood up and turned around so the world could see.
Lionel Richie tried to cover her up but a digitally placed American Idol logo did the job.
A crew member came to help Perry out. She said, “Tape my butt.” This is the second time this season that Perry has had a wardrobe malfunction.
Do you think she’s doing this on purpose to get some buzz on Idol?

