Keith Urban Has Reportedly ‘Walked Out’ on Wife Nicole Kidman

According to New Idea, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage is on the rocks. Allegedly Keith has “walked out” on Nicole after a 5 day counseling session that left the couple at odds.

It’s being reported that Urban will stay in a Los Angeles hotel until his Stagecoach Festival performance at the end of the month.

Women’s Day magazine is reporting that Kidman met with a divorce lawyer earlier this week and a source is saying the couple always fights and has trust issues, however according to Gossip Cop the rumors are false.

The couple got married in 2006 and have two girls, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

Do you believe that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are calling it quits?