Kellogg Company announced it is voluntarily recalling packages of Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The CDC had reported illnesses by people who ate the cereal and they immediately ordered an investigation into a third party vendor that produces Honey Smacks.

The salmonella outbreak that affected 73 people in 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, according to the CDC.

The Kellogg Company said Thursday it was voluntarily recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of the cereal with a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to a statement.

A salmonella outbreak that affected 73 people in 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, the CDC says https://t.co/HRsjpnMshr pic.twitter.com/GwJGsrAwHU — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2018

Kellogg is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

The company says no other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall.

The post Kellogg Company Orders Recall of Honey Smacks Cereal appeared first on 850 WFTL.