Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson return to ‘The Voice’

Two American Idol alums will be together on The Voice for Season 15.

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the next season of the singing competition.

Clarkson is currently a coach on the show and Hudson has been in the red chair previously. This is the first time the two will be battling each other at the same time.

Clarkson made the announcement on The Voice’s Twitter account.

What has been your favorite coaching panel on The Voice? Do you think Levine and Shelton should swap out for another male judge? Should it be an all-female panel?

TALK ABOUT A FLAWLESS GROUP. 😭 #TheVoice returns to slay THIS FALL! ✌ pic.twitter.com/JSgGTeB512 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 11, 2018