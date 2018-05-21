Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-Script At Billboard Awards

The Billboard Music Awards were last night, and Kelly Clarkson was the host. Despite being nervous for the roll, Clarkson not only killed it, she also took things into her own hands.

When it was time for her to lead a moment of silence for the 10 killed at Sante Fe High School, she had other things in mind. As she fought through tears she said, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, like, obviously. So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

It’s not clear what Clarkson, a gun owner herself, has in mind. She didn’t specifically go into what she thinks needs to be done, but she got our attention.

Despite going rogue, the awards show didn’t seem to mind her off-script speech as they posted a video of it on social media.

How do you think Kelly Clarkson did as the host? Should she have stuck with the script?