Kelly Clarkson says ‘wine is necessary’ as a mom

When asked about parenting her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, as well as her husband Brandon Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage, the 35-year-old singer kept it really real! “They are challenging … Wine is necessary.” To be clear, the American Idol alum confirmed she and Brandon and “done having kids!” In a more sentimental moment, she added: “They’re great, though. They say something and you’re like, ‘Damn.’ They’ll call you out. And they teach me.” “I know it sounds really silly, but kids teach you to be a better human because they’re watching every moment. Not only me at home, but me sitting here with y’all,” she said. Do you agree with Kelly? Is wine a necessity in motherhood?