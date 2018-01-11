Kelly Clarkson says ‘wine is necessary’ as a mom
By Beth
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 9:13 AM

When asked about parenting her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, as well as her husband Brandon Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage, the 35-year-old singer kept it really real! “They are challenging … Wine is necessary.” To be clear, the American Idol alum confirmed she and Brandon and “done having kids!” In a more sentimental moment, she added:  “They’re great, though. They say something and you’re like, ‘Damn.’ They’ll call you out. And they teach me.” “I know it sounds really silly, but kids teach you to be a better human because they’re watching every moment. Not only me at home, but me sitting here with y’all,” she said.  Do you agree with Kelly?  Is wine a necessity in motherhood?

 

