Kelly Clarkson tries to save ‘Timeless’ from cancellation

This is the time of year when petitions get started to save TV shows from getting canceled. One show on the brink has some strong support behind it. Kelly Clarkson is leading the campaign to save the NBC show, Timeless. She has used the hashtag #RenewTimeless several times on social media. Clarkson wrote about the show, “In a world where reality can be terrifying and depressing, isn’t it great to have a show on that is fun, historical escapism?! I know, right?! Me too.” The show was already saved by fans last season after it was canceled. The season finale was Sunday night. Have you watched Timeless? Have any of your shows been canceled?

I once recorded a duet titled #Timeless and although it was good it was nothing compared to #NBCTimeless the show. Yep, I just pulled a From Justin to Kelly reference. That alone deserves a third season 🤣 #RenewTimeless — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 6, 2018