Kelly Clarkson tries to save ‘Timeless’ from cancellation
By Beth
|
May 14, 2018 @ 6:05 PM

This is the time of year when petitions get started to save TV shows from getting canceled. One show on the brink has some strong support behind it.  Kelly Clarkson is leading the campaign to save the NBC show, Timeless. She has used the hashtag #RenewTimeless several times on social media. Clarkson wrote about the show, “In a world where reality can be terrifying and depressing, isn’t it great to have a show on that is fun, historical escapism?! I know, right?! Me too.” The show was already saved by fans last season after it was canceled. The season finale was Sunday night. Have you watched Timeless? Have any of your shows been canceled?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Conan the Barbarian (1982) Margot Kidder Dead at 69 Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’ Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry Tour Win tickets to see Lost 80’s Live! Who Did Your Graduation Commencement Speech?
Comments