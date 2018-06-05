Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who ended up in the news last month for making a controversial comment about Republican Senator John McCain, is no longer part of the administration, according to several sources close to the matter.

In a White House meeting in May, Sadler stated that McCain’s opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel did not matter because “he’s dying anyway,” a reference to his battle with brain cancer.

The White House did not condemn the statement.

Sadler was in charge of briefing allies of the administration on certain matters.

This is a developing story.

The post Kelly Sadler is out of the White House, weeks after McCain comment appeared first on 850 WFTL.