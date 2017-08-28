Kenan Thompson will soon become longest-running cast member in SNL history

Next month, Kenan Thompson will become the longest-running cast member in the history of Saturday Night Live, breaking a tie with comedy legend Darrell Hammond. In an interview with CBS News, the 39-year-old Thompson says he realizes the significance of the milestone. “It’s insane to think about,” Thompson conceded. “But Darrell will always be the king, doing voiceovers. It’ll always be his show. I love Darrell.” Thompson is currently working on a sketch comedy show for kids – the same audience he made his name entertaining on Nickelodeon’s All That program in the mid 90s.

