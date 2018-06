TMZ caught up with 80’s hitmaker, Kenny Loggins at LAX and asked him about the reload of Top Gun 2 and whether there will be a newer version of his hit song, “Danger Zone”.

Loggins was a little tight-lipped about the details but did say he hopes to re-record the song with a younger male solo artist or group and he added that he hopes that maybe he could get a walk-on part in the movie.

Do you think there should be a Top Gun 2?