For when you need to drink but you also need to watch your figure, Ketel One is rolling out “diet vodka” in three summery flavors.

Ketel One Botanical has 25% less calories than original blend and a full 40% less calories than a glass of white wine.

At less calories, the “diet” vodka also packs less of a buzz, with only 30% alcohol by volume.

Diet vodka will be coming to a liquor store near you later this month in cucumber and mint, peach and orange blossom, and grapefruit and rose flavors.

What is your drink of choice when looking to reduce your calorie intake?