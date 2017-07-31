Kevin Bacon sings ‘Footloose’ with Police Chief

The Bacon Brother, Kevin and Michael Bacon were in Alexandria, VA for a few shows, but they made a special appearance at a Karaoke with Cops fundraiser. When the Police Chief, Michael Brown, got up to sing “Footloose” on Saturday night, everyone got a wonderful big surprise when the actor who starred in the iconic ’80s film got up on stage to sing along! Police officers sang for the Karaoke with Cops fundraiser benefiting the Alexandria Police Foundation, which partnered with SixDegrees.org, Kevin Bacon’s nonprofit to raise money to support the police department.

Highlight: Thanking Officer Jobe. 1 of 3 brave officers that saved many lives during the congressional baseball shooting. #KaraokeForCops pic.twitter.com/RI5r4ktzJl — SixDegrees.org (@SixDegreesofKB) July 30, 2017