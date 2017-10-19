Kevin Smith to donate all of his future residuals from Weinstein made movies to charity

In response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, filmmaker Kevin Smith is donating all the residuals going forward from his Miramax and Weinstein Co. films to the non-profit Women in Film.

The organization advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries to achieve parity and transform culture, something that’s clearly needed in Hollywood.

Smith announced his pledge on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast this morning saying, “My entire career is tied up with the man.” He goes on to say, “I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f****** help. I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s*** like that.”

Smith’s filmmaking career kicked off with 1994’s Clerks under Miramax where he also made Chasing Amy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Jersey Girl. Then under the Weinstein Co. he made Clerks II and Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

