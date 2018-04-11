Kevin Smith Offers for Stan Lee to Come Live With Him

There are a lot of concerns about the well-being of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee. From his condition during an appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con this past weekend to a new report alleging elder abuse against Lee by those closest to him, fans and colleagues alike are growing more worried about the pop culture icon.

KevinSmith, who in addition to being a filmmaker is a comic creator and writer, as well as a well-known aficionado of the medium, posted on Twitter today that Lee could come live with him or even that fans would buy him a new place to live.