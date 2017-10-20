KFC follows the right people on Twitter

Here’s a question you may have been asking yourself. Why does KFC only follow 11 people on Twitter? The answer is sheer marketing genius.

The 11 they follow pays respect to KFC’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

KFC follows the 5 former Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.

This was not a secret but the news started trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Social media was astounded by the brilliance of the stunt.

Wendy’s replied to the tweet saying, “Just realized they weren’t following back. Rude. Good joke though.”

