KFC picks unknown actor as Colonel
By Beth
|
Dec 22, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Christopher Boyer is a relatively unknown actor who just scored the role of “Value Colonel” in KFC’s new commercials.  By hiring an unknown actor, KFC says it’s saving a lot of advertising money, so instead of forking over a large paycheck to a big name, the chain can pass the savings on to customers.  In the past, KFC has gone for big names (with bigger paychecks) like Ray Liotta or Rob Lowe.  This value-minded casting is tied into ads that will launch nationwide Dec. 28, featuring items like a potpie for $3.99 and a different options for the $5 Fill Up container deal.

How much do you think KFC is forking out for the unknown actor?

 

 

