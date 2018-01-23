KFC’s New Drone Gives Your Meal Wings

KFC is doing something pretty cool for customers in India that could catch on in the U.S. soon. They’re making it where you can transform your meal box into a drone.

It’s gonna be called the “Kentucky Flying Object” or “KFO” and will be able to be controlled via your smartphone over Wi-Fi. All the pieces that you’ll need will be right there in the meal box, and to fly it you just download the controller app to your phone.

The drone meal box will get it’s start in India to just 24 customers, but don’t feel left out, the meal box drone will be available on KFC’s official website next week.

Are you gonna pick up a KFC meal box drone for your collection?