This Kid Gets Creative When Asking Emma Stone To His Prom

We hope Emma Stone says yes. Give this kid a “A” for effort and originality. He wants Emma Stone to be his guest at his school prom. And what better way to ask the star than with a La La Land parody! Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called “prom-posal” in the style of the opening song from the Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video. Emma is from Scottsdale, so Jacob is hoping that helps!