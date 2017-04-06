This Kid Gets Creative When Asking Emma Stone To His Prom

We hope Emma Stone says yes. Give this kid a “A” for effort and originality. He wants Emma Stone to be his guest at his school prom. And what better way to ask the star than with a La La Land parody!  Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called “prom-posal” in the style of the opening song from the Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video. Emma is from Scottsdale, so Jacob is hoping that helps!

