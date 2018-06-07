The river of lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is severely damaging a popular tourist destination.

The volcano’s molten rock is destroying the picturesque Kapoho Bay as it pours into the ocean. Kapoho Bay was a vacation destination known for its clear water and now molten rock has extended its shoreline by nearly a mile.

According to The Associated Press, county officials believe most of the 279 homes in Vacationland and Kapoho have been destroyed.

The post Kilauea Lava Flow Hits a Popular Tourist Destination appeared first on 850 WFTL.