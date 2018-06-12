Kim Jong Un Accepts President Trump’s Invite to the White House

What could be more historic than yesterday’s summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un? How about a White House visit from the North Korean leader.

The President said earlier today that he “absolutely” planned to invite Kim to the White House.

Then later he said that Kim had accepted the invite, but it would have to take place “at the appropriate time, a little bit further down the road.”

Trump also told reporters that he will visit Pyongyang “at a certain time.”

President Trump’s meeting with Chairman Kim Monday was the first time a U.S. President has ever met with the leader of North Korea…now it looks like Kim’s visit to

the White House will be another first.

