Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner Team up For Good Cause
May 3, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Kim Kardashian West and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are teaming up to secure a pardon for a woman serving life behind bars.

While her husband Kanye West is doubling down on statements he made about slavery, Kim is working with Kushner to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson from an Alabama prison.

Johnson has been behind bars since 1996 for her involvement with a cocaine ring… a nonviolent drug offense.

Since then, Johnson has become a minister and a playwright with a spotless prison record.

