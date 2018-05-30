Kim Kardashian Heading to White House

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is headed to the White House.

After months of talks between Jared Kushner and Kim Kardashian, the KUWTK star will meet in an Oval Office with President Trump Wednesday in order to ask him to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Kanye West’s wife has been working with President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser to try and get a pardon for Alice Johnson who is serving life without parole in an Alabama prison for a first-time drug offense. Johnson has already served two decades behind bars.

Kim Kardashian will visit the White House to discuss prison reform https://t.co/EHVTTmaFvU pic.twitter.com/GmdQRoRKrv — Page Six (@PageSix) May 30, 2018

Kardashian will sit down with Kushner today to talk about prison reform before meeting with Trump.

Kushner has been an advocate for prison reform ever since his father served a little more than a year for tax evasion and witness tampering.

