The King Of Pop And Halloween

We’re psyched about this! CBS has a new animated special coming up called “Michael Jackson’s Halloween”. “Millennials Vincent and Victoria meet ‘accidentally’ on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.” The kids are voiced by Lucas Till from “MacGyver” and Kiersey Clemons, the chick playing the Flash’s girlfriend Iris West in the “Justice League” and “Flashpoint” movies. The rest of the voice cast includes Jim Parsons, Brad Garrett, and Lucy Liu.. Michael Jackson’s Halloween airs on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 on CBS and CBS All Access.