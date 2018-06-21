Koko, The Sign Language Gorilla, Dead At 46
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018

Koko, the famous gorilla who learned how to use sign language, is dead.

The 46-year-old western lowland gorilla died in her sleep Tuesday at the Gorilla Foundation preserve in California.

Koko gained worldwide fame for her ability to communicate. She was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971 and learned sign language early on.

