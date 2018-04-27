Korean War Ends on Eve of Trump NoKo Visit

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to officially end the Korean War and are calling for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Formal end to Korean War will be declared later this year, 65 years after hostilities ceased, North and South Korean leaders agree https://t.co/W6skDX9a7q — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 27, 2018

KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

At their historic summit today in the border village of Panmunjom, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a statement confirming their “joint goal of realizing a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons.”

The declaration reportedly includes promises to pursue arms reduction, to cease “hostile acts,” turn their fortified border into a “peace zone” and seek multi-lateral talks with other countries.

