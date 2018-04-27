Korean War Ends on Eve of Trump NoKo Visit
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 27, 2018

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to officially end the Korean War and are calling for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

At their historic summit today in the border village of Panmunjom, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a statement confirming their “joint goal of realizing a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons.”

The declaration reportedly includes promises to pursue arms reduction, to cease “hostile acts,” turn their fortified border into a “peace zone” and seek multi-lateral talks with other countries.

