Krispy Kreme Wants You To Choose A New Doughnut Flavor
By Beth
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 9:09 AM
Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

Just imagine, when the “Hot N Now” sign comes on at Krispy Kreme a doughnut flavor you chose could be in the mix. That’s why Krispy Kreme wants you to choose their next doughnut.  Krispy Kreme wants to you to choose between four flavors- blueberry, caramel, maple, or lemon to be a fixture on their menu. You can place your votes at www.voteforglaze.com. If social media is more your thing, use Twitter or Instagram, @KrispyKreme and add #VoteForGlaze.  The polls close on January 22 and the winning flavor will be in participating stores for a week starting in the spring. So which flavor is going to get your vote?

 

Pick a flavor, any flavor. Head to our story to #VoteForGlaze

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

