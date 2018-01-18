Krispy Kreme Wants You To Choose A New Doughnut Flavor

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

Just imagine, when the “Hot N Now” sign comes on at Krispy Kreme a doughnut flavor you chose could be in the mix. That’s why Krispy Kreme wants you to choose their next doughnut. Krispy Kreme wants to you to choose between four flavors- blueberry, caramel, maple, or lemon to be a fixture on their menu. You can place your votes at www.voteforglaze.com. If social media is more your thing, use Twitter or Instagram, @KrispyKreme and add #VoteForGlaze. The polls close on January 22 and the winning flavor will be in participating stores for a week starting in the spring. So which flavor is going to get your vote?

