Krispy Kreme’s next donut flavor has been chosen

The people have spoken, and the results of the online vote for Krispy Kreme’s next limited-edition glazed doughtnut flavor has officially been declared: Lemon!

From January 18 through 22, Americans headed to voteforglaze.com to, for the first time, choose the Kreme’s next doughnut creation

Lemon won with 36 percent of the votes, followed by Caramel with 26 percent, blueberry with 20 percent, and maple at 18 percent.