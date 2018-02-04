Kylie Jenner Has Baby and Apologizes to Fans for Secrets

So the rumors were true! Kylie Jenner was in fact pregnant, and has officially given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Jenner revealed that she gave birth to her first child on February 1st.

As for all of the secrets? Well the Jenner says that though she is used to sharing every part of her life with her fans, she wanted to keep this part of her life to herself in order to prepare for motherhood and because she knew the baby would feel every stress and emotion she felt. She also said there was no big reveal planned nor did she sell the rights to a reveal to any outlet, she just wanted to keep it as private as possible.

So far there is no word on the name of the baby, however, Jenner and Travis did make this touching video for their little girl.

