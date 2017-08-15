Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in San Francisco after concert

Can you believe Lady Gaga has never done a stadium show in the US? Me neither but it was true until last night. Gaga performed her first stadium gig at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The superstar took the stage to perform songs from her latest album Joanne, as well as old hits, for over 42,000 fans during a sold-out show on Sunday night.

Then after the show when crowds weren’t looking, Gaga was spotted giving money to the homeless in this incredible must see video.

Lady Gaga gave money to a homeless person after the #JoanneWorldTour in San Francisco! She is an angel 💕 pic.twitter.com/hvNPokf97O — Dominik | Lady Gaga (@austriamonster) August 14, 2017