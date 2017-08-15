Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in San Francisco after concert
By Beth
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 9:55 AM

Can you believe Lady Gaga has never done a stadium show in the US? Me neither but it was true until last night. Gaga performed her first stadium gig at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
The superstar took the stage to perform songs from her latest album Joanne, as well as old hits, for over 42,000 fans during a sold-out show on Sunday night.
Then after the show when crowds weren’t looking, Gaga was spotted giving money to the homeless in this incredible must see video.

Comments