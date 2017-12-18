Lady Gaga Headed to Vegas

Lady Gaga is the latest star to gain a residency in Las Vegas. Snagging a 50 show gig at the Park Theater at Park MGM now known as the Monte Carlo.
GaGa is getting paid an apparent 100 million for the 50 shows at the Park Theater, who also has scheduled Bruno Mars and Cher scheduled to perform.
The official confirmation of her residency should be later this week.
If you think the competition for Vegas venues to get top tier talent is fierce, wait till you see those ticket prices!
You gonna check out GaGa in Vegas?

