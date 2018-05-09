Lady Gaga, Paramore Donate Gear to Benefit Girls Rock Camps
By Beth
|
May 9, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

Want to do some good and own a piece of memorabilia from the biggest names in music? Reverb is hosting an auction this week with all proceeds benefiting the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.
The GRCA is a non-profit that supports education programs, including summer rock camps, for female, transgender and gender non-conforming kids.
Some of the artists who have donated equipment and signed memorabilia include Lady Gaga, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Charlie XCX, Dolly Parton, Laura Jane Grace from Against Me!, and Heart’s Nancy Wilson.
A list of items up for sale in the auction, which kicks off on May 10th, can be found at Reverb.com.
Do you own a special piece of rock history? How did you acquire it?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woody Harrelson Says Willie Nelson Convinced Him to Smoke Pot Again After a 2-Year Break Win tickets to see Poison with Special Guests Cheap Trick Google Assistant gets 6 new voices, including John Legend’s Well Maybe Ed Sheeran Is Sick Of Hearing YOUR Songs Elton John! Ya Have To Wonder…Why Did THIS Take So Long? Happy Birthday Piano Man!
Comments