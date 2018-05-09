Lady Gaga, Paramore Donate Gear to Benefit Girls Rock Camps

Want to do some good and own a piece of memorabilia from the biggest names in music? Reverb is hosting an auction this week with all proceeds benefiting the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

The GRCA is a non-profit that supports education programs, including summer rock camps, for female, transgender and gender non-conforming kids.

Some of the artists who have donated equipment and signed memorabilia include Lady Gaga, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Charlie XCX, Dolly Parton, Laura Jane Grace from Against Me!, and Heart’s Nancy Wilson.

A list of items up for sale in the auction, which kicks off on May 10th, can be found at Reverb.com.

Do you own a special piece of rock history? How did you acquire it?