Lady Gaga Wants You to #BeKindBeTheDifference for Mental Health Awareness Month

Lady Gaga is spearheading the #BeKindBeTheDifference campaign to help change the stigma of mental health. Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation (BTWF) has teamed up with the National Council of Behavioral Health to train people in mental health first aid.

Mental health first aid is a real thing, it trains people on how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges and crises.

Anyone that takes the pledge will automatically be entered into a contest to win passes to see the hit Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen, a meet and greet with the cast of the show and a sit-down dinner with BTWF president and co-founder, Cynthia Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s mom.

Lady Gaga founded the BTWF to provide people with the resources they need to create “more positive environments” and “kinder communities,” both online and in real life.

What ways can society support those suffering from mental health? Do you believe that being trained in mental health first aid would help?