Lady Gaga’s wine application ‘suspended’

If you were hoping to get your hands on Lady Gaga’s wine in the near future, you’ll have to wait.

The 31-year-old singer recently filed documents recently for the rights to red and white wines that would be named after her aunt Joanne.

One small problem, another company already owns the rights to one of the names that Gaga applied for.

Published reports say the United States Patent and Trademark Office have suspended Gaga’s application because they believe it would cause confusion in the marketplace if she released a range of beverages with the same name.

Any interest in Lady Gaga’s wine? Is this a case of the Gaga trying to expand her brand a bit too much?